Kokomo PD: 7-year-old flown to Indianapolis hospital after being struck while riding bike

KOKOMO, Ind. — A 7-year-old was flown to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding a bike Monday evening.
Around 7:15 p.m. Oct. 2, Kokomo Police Department officers responded to the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, near County Road 300 North on the north side of the city, for reports of the crash.
A preliminary investigation indicated the 7-year-old boy was riding his bike through a mobile home park when it was struck by a van, driven by a Kokomo man, at an intersection.
The boy was taken to a local hospital and eventually flown to an Indianapolis hospital. He was last listed in critical condition, police said Tuesday morning.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Officer Chad Mooney at 765-457-1105.