Kokomo PD: 7-year-old flown to Indianapolis hospital after being struck while riding bike

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, near County Road 300 North on the north side of Kokomo.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A 7-year-old was flown to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding a bike Monday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m. Oct. 2, Kokomo Police Department officers responded to the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, near County Road 300 North on the north side of the city, for reports of the crash.

A preliminary investigation indicated the 7-year-old boy was riding his bike through a mobile home park when it was struck by a van, driven by a Kokomo man, at an intersection.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and eventually flown to an Indianapolis hospital. He was last listed in critical condition, police said Tuesday morning.