7-year-old injured in off-road vehicle crash in Ripley County

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservations Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle crash that injured a 7-year-old boy in Ripley County.

It happened Saturday, Aug. 14, around 2:45 p.m.

Officers said the boy was driving the ORV on private property in the 3800 block of West U.S. Highway 50. They believe he lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

The 7-year-old was taken to a hospital in North Vernon and then to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis with injuries to his face and abdomen. Officers said the boy was wearing a helmet at the time.

In 2020, Indiana saw 246 ORV incidents with 281 people injured, 17 of which died from their injuries.

For more information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures, click here. For a map on where ORVs can be operated in Indiana, click here.