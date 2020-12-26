x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

7-year-old donates $1,100 in cash and supplies to Humane Society of Clinton County

He raised the money by selling hot chocolate stir sticks for a few weeks.
Credit: Jesika Morris
Lane Morris, 7, came up with a fundraiser to donate to the Humane Society of Clinton County. He sold hot chocolate stir sticks and was able to donate $1,100 in cash and supplies to the shelter.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A 7-year-old in Clinton County used this holiday season to give back to his community.

Lane Morris showed up at the Humane Society of Clinton County Wednesday to give a hefty donation after a fundraiser he planned himself.

Lane had a goal of raising $300 to donate to the shelter, but the final tally was much larger. He ended up giving the Humane Society $471 worth of supplies — the shelter's entire wish list — and $629 in cash. The shelter said the money would be used for medical supplies, vaccines and other needs to care for the animals.

The shelter shared photos from the day Lane dropped off his donation, saying "Tears were definitely flowing over here!"

To raise all the money, Lane and his mother, Jesika, assembled hot chocolate stir sticks to sell. They started making them the first weekend in December, and then started selling them the next week.

With a little help from Jesika's boss, who is a local florist and donated $10 from every sale to Lane's cause, he was able to raise more than three times his goal.

Credit: Jesika Morris
Seven-year-old Lane Morris poses with his orders for hot chocolate stir sticks. The money from the orders went to the Humane Society of Clinton County.

"He's pretty special," Jesika told 13News about her son. "As a single mom, I couldn’t be more proud to share a story about my little guy."

RELATED: Book lost years ago brings strangers together across the miles

RELATED: Preschool director who took on extra jobs to buy gifts for students receives new car