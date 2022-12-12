IACS event lands 68 animals homes before the holidays, 90 others still up for adoption

IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl said the shelter still has more than 90 animals up for adoption, all hoping to find a home before the holidays.

INDIANAPOLIS — Just two weeks ago, Indianapolis Animal Care Services posted to Facebook pleading for adoptions, calling the overcrowding situation at the shelter "dire."

But thanks to a weekend adoption event, the shelter's situation has somewhat improved.

IACS announced Monday that 68 animals were adopted during its Sweater Weather adoption event that was held this past weekend as part of the Best Friends National Adoption Weekend.

But, shelter staff says, there's still more work to be done.

IACS deputy director Katie Trennepohl said the shelter still has more than 90 animals up for adoption, all hoping to find a new home before the holidays.

For those looking to add a furry friend to their family, the shelter says adoptions are free. And, IACS offers a Cuddle Before You Commit program to make ensure the animal you adopt is the right fit for your home.

Cuddle fosters will have two weeks to decide if the animal is a good fit.

On its website, IACS explained that ideally animals who enter this program will be adopted and if they're not, the shelter still benefits by getting "priceless information" about how the animal behaves in a home.

IACS will be closing at noon on Friday, Dec. 23 and will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26.

“Our animal care officers will continue to respond to reports and will be bringing animals to the shelter if necessary. This means that we will have animals coming in, but none will be leaving,” said Trennepohl.

⚠️ The shelter will be closing at 12:30pm on Wednesday, December 14th ⚠️



We will open again for our regular hours on Thursday, December 15th from 10am to 6:30pm. To Request Assistance, or Report an Animal anytime, please visit: https://t.co/VJYEetAH0J pic.twitter.com/iyQgLUA70C — Animal Care Services (@INDYACS) December 13, 2022

Those who want to help the shelter, but aren't ready to adopt can volunteer, foster or purchase some of IACS' merchandise. The shelter rolled out new December-themed clothes that can be purchased online.