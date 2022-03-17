Indiana Flower and Patio Show open through Sunday

This is the 64th year for the event that features a dozen gardens created by Indiana landscapers.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Flower and Patio Show hosts hundreds of exhibitors and special events at the Indiana State Fairgrounds through this weekend.

This is the 64th year for the event that features a dozen gardens created by Indiana landscapers. Hundreds of other exhibitors will be on hand with information about outdoor living items, including everything from decks, to lighting to windows.

The event runs through March 20 and costs $15 at the door. Children 12 years old and younger are free.

You can save $4 on the cost if you use the discount code "WTHR" when purchasing an online ticket.

This year, three deck companies will be competing in "Deck Wars." They’ll craft outdoor living spaces from wood-alternative decking, and visitors can vote for their favorite. You can vote online before 5 p.m. Friday, March 18.

Visitors can also see some unique tiny homes made by a Russiaville business. Woolywagons, and its founder Steve Auth, creates tiny homes that have the feel of the old West. One of his tiny homes at the Flower and Patio show looks like a covered wagon from the 1800s.

There are also a number of opportunities for visitors to talk to experts about which flowers and plants would grow best in their space and to purchase plants.

To see a full list of exhibitors, click here.