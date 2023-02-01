6 people killed in fires this month in Indianapolis

A 60-year-old woman died in a fire on Irvington Avenue Tuesday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Another family is mourning after a fatal fire on the east side Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Irvington Avenue, just south of Community Hospital East. A 60-year-old woman died, along with her dog.

“She is a phenomenal human being. I have an immense amount of respect and love for her, so this is just really tragic all around,” said Stephanie Miller, the woman’s next-door neighbor.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says Tuesday’s fire was the fourth fatal fire this year in its district, with six people killed.

"The IFD believes that one fire fatality in our district is one too many," IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith said. "The fact that we have had six fire fatalities in one month, five of those (in homes) with no working smoke alarms, is very concerning to us."

In 2022, IFD reported six fire fatalities for the whole year. The city has already seen that number in one month.

“I don’t recall a time where we have had this many fatalities in a one month period,” said Mike Beard, IFD division chief and fire marshal.

In Tuesday's fire, IFD said investigators found several smoke alarms that were still in their original packaging.

“Those smoke alarms reduce the risk of dying in a fire by half,” Beard said. “We want to make sure you have them in, and we want to make sure that you are safe.”

Beard said first, make sure your smoke alarms are installed outside every bedroom. Then, test to make sure they work.

“Make sure they are not over 10 years old. If they are over 10 years old, they need to be replaced. Make sure they are operating. If the batteries need to be changed, please change them,” he said.

If you don’t have a way of purchasing an alarm, you can request one from IFD here. Firefighters will come to your home and install it for free.

According to a city ordinance passed in 2014, each home is required to have one 10-year, sealed-battery smoke alarm per floor. The National Fire Protection Association recommends having one smoke alarm outside each sleeping room, as well.

2023 Fatal Fires:

Jan. 7 - 9004 E. 18th St.

Jan. 9 - 2847 Elwin Dr. (3 victims)

Jan. 17 - 2424 W. 61st St.

Jan. 31 - 1229 N. Irvington Ave.

2022 Fatal Fires: