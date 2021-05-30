2 Grant County children found unconscious after allegedly falling into pool

The 6- and 8-year-olds were flown to Riley Hospital for Children for treatment.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind — The Grant County Sheriff's Department and the Department of Child Services are investigating an incident that resulted in two children being flown to Riley Hospital for Children.

Officials were called to 4000 block of Creston Drive in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, May 29 shortly after 5 p.m. on a report of a 6- and 8-year-old not breathing after allegedly falling into a pool.

When officials and paramedics arrived, CPR was already in progress and continued on their way to the hospital.

The children's conditions are unknown at this time.

Grant County is roughly 60 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.