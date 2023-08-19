5th Baby Got Brunch returns to Indy

A portion of every ticket sold benefits an organization who fights childhood food addiction insecurity in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis festival is making its return with local chefs, sweets and savory bites.

Baby Got Brunch is a food festival that combines all things food and drink with bottomless mimosas and open bars at Victory Field, home to the Indianapolis Indians.

Saturday, Aug. 19, a portion of every ticket sold benefits an organization who fights childhood food addiction insecurity in Indianapolis. This year's donation will go to The Damien Center’s food pantry, which provides a variety of nutritional foods to families and children experiencing food insecurity.

Attendees have the opportunity to sample dishes from a variety of local vendors, and then vote on their favorite. One dish will be crowned the winner at the end of the event.

This year's Baby Got Brunch® is the 5th year celebration, and is run by two Indy locals, Bridget Davis and Ashley Brooks. Together, the two have combined their expertise in events, culinary, and community energy to create a unique, award winning event that's sure knock it out of the park again.

The event is 21+.