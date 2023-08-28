$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold at Noblesville grocery store

The ticket was purchased at the Kroger location at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing, near East 146th Street.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — It's far from the jackpot, but one Hoosier Lottery Powerball player still won big in Saturday night's drawing.

A $50,000-winning ticket was purchased at the Kroger location at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing in Noblesville, near East 146th Street, the Hoosier Lottery announced Monday.

The ticket matched four out of five winning Powerball numbers on Saturday, Aug. 26, which are: 20-22-26-28-63 with a Powerball of 5.

Players can check their tickets with the Hoosier Lottery mobile app.

"The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions," the Hoosier Lottery said.