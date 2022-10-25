x
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Hamilton County

The ticket was purchased at the Kroger at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing.
Credit: AP
Dollar bills are deposited in a tip box, May 24, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One lucky Hoosier Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Noblesville.

The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in the Monday, Oct. 24 Double Play $10 million jackpot drawing. The winning numbers are 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26.

The winning ticketholder should keep the ticket in a safe place and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to claim the prize.

The Powerball estimated jackpot for for Wednesday, Oct. 26 is $700 million — the fifth-largest in the game's history.

MORE: Choosing a lottery ticket? Here's what you should know before you buy

