500 Festival donates more than 3,000 backpacks, supplies for youth

500 Festival princesses helped deliver the backpacks to the Indianapolis Public Library on Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of kids across Marion County will soon have some new school supplies, thanks to the 500 Festival.

After annual Kids Day events were canceled this year, the 500 Festival put together more than 3,000 backpacks for donation to youth organizations .

The bags are full of essential items, along with toys, and games for the kids.

500 Festival princesses helped deliver the backpacks to the Indianapolis Public Library on Tuesday.

The library will distribute the backpacks to its 24 branches. From there, librarians will get them to the kids, some of whom come in every day to use their internet since they don't have access at home.