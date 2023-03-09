500 by 500: Big Brothers, Big Sisters hopes to recruit 500 volunteers before race day

More than 1,400 kids in central Indiana who want a mentor with the program do not have one.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kids in Indiana hoping to get paired up with a mentor in the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program face a long wait of almost two years before a match can be made, and it's a wait city leaders hope to lessen by race day.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Indiana has partnered with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to launch the "500 Bigs by the Indianapolis 500" volunteer recruitment program.

They are now seeking 500 potential mentors for more than 1,400 young people who are currently without a mentor.