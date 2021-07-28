This man is doing 50 push-ups in 50 states in 50 days

Veteran Darren Hafford is traveling across the country to raise awareness for veteran suicide by doing 50 pushups in all 50 state capitals in 50 days.

The 50-day journey is in effort to raise awareness for continuously rising veteran suicide rates.

Hafford originally started doing pushups to raise awareness for veteran suicide after the organization 22KILL challenged people to do 22 pushups in 22 days; 22 being the number of veterans that committed suicide each day at the time. Since then, Hafford has taken on consecutively more difficult pushup challenges, leading up to his current challenge.

He started the challenge on July 4, and has driven nearly 10,000 miles since he started.

Hafford has started a go-fund-me, and says all the proceeds will go to providing counseling services for veterans, as well as police and other emergency frontline workers.

Hafford served in both the U.S. Marine Corps and Wisconsin Army National Guard.