5-year-old who died in Monroe County identified

Benjamin Bartalone's death was suspected to have been caused by bacterial meningitis, but autopsy results ruled that out.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 5-year-old boy who died in Monroe County Friday has been identified.

The coroner says Benjamin Bartalone attended Rogers Elementary in Bloomington. He died at IU Health Bloomington Hospital early Friday morning.

Bartalone's death was suspected to have been caused by bacterial meningitis, but autopsy results ruled that out.

According to the Monroe County Health Department, other life-threatening bacterial infections or a viral version of meningitis is being investigated.

Health officials contacted those considered to be close contacts and asked them to get a preventative antibiotic to protect them from getting ill. They also encouraged anyone potentially exposed should monitor themselves for any signs and symptoms of infection.

"When there is been a report of serious illness in the community, parents are understandably on edge," said pediatrician Dr. Richard Malone, Riley Physicians Medical Director for IU Health South Central Region.

Malone said it's important to provide the community with guidance and information.

"Bacterial infections can range from a skin infection or a throat infection, ear infection, pneumonia, stomach infection, bone infection, brain infection. So, a bacteria is a type of germ which, in general, tends to respond to an antibiotic," said Malone.

Malone said there are some early signs parents can look for.

"When a baby is sick with a viral or bacterial infection, one of the earliest signs is fever. In general, you can have a child who's just not acting like themselves. That may be manifested as irritability or they may be lethargic like sleepy, so that may initally give parents concern," said Malone.

Malone encourages parents to see their doctor to work through any signs or symptoms.

"Parents have good instincts about their children. We try to have a reasonable conversation about the seriousness of what symptoms seem to be," said Malone.

The coroner's office is still investigating how Bartalone died.

In an email to 13News, Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup wrote: