5 of nation's top haunted attractions are in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Five of Indiana's haunted attractions made a national list for top haunts.
The Haunted Attraction Association released its list of 57 certified "Top Haunted Attractions."
To get designated, the attractions must be a member of H.A.A. and meet standards including protecting customers, promoting haunted attractions, and educating industry experts and employees.
"Haunted houses are a fun Halloween tradition," said H.A.A. President Spencer Terry, of Fear Factory Haunted Attraction in Salt Lake City, Utah. "Visitor safety will always be our number one priority, even before thrills and scares."
NOTE: The above vide is from a 2021 report.
The list of Indiana's five featured attractions include:
- Hysterium in Fort Wayne
- Malice Manor in Clarksville
- Necropolis Underground in Indianapolis
- Piney Acres Scream Farm in Greenfield
- Stillwell Manor Haunted Attraction in Anderson
The full list of haunted attractions can be found by clicking here.