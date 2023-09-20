5 of nation's top haunted attractions are in Indiana

The attractions must meet standards including protecting customers, promoting haunted attractions, and educating industry experts and employees.

INDIANAPOLIS — Five of Indiana's haunted attractions made a national list for top haunts.

The Haunted Attraction Association released its list of 57 certified "Top Haunted Attractions."

To get designated, the attractions must be a member of H.A.A. and meet standards including protecting customers, promoting haunted attractions, and educating industry experts and employees.

"Haunted houses are a fun Halloween tradition," said H.A.A. President Spencer Terry, of Fear Factory Haunted Attraction in Salt Lake City, Utah. "Visitor safety will always be our number one priority, even before thrills and scares."

The list of Indiana's five featured attractions include: