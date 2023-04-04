x
Local News

4-year-old recovering after being hit by car in Brownsburg

Police said the child's injuries were minor to moderate and they were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Credit: WTHR

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A 4-year-old was injured in Brownsburg Tuesday morning after being hit by a car.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of East Main Street and Eastern Avenue for a child struck.

Police said the child wandered from a nearby business and then crossed Main Street. That's when the child was hit by a car. 

The child was talking with officers when they arrived and had minor to moderate injuries. The 4-year-old was taken to Riley Hospital for Children to be checked out.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with officers.

