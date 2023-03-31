After 40 years, Indy theater director prepares for final 'Upon this Rock' play

Inside New Wineskin's Ministries, when Sharon Thompson-Hill speaks, everyone listens.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis theatre director who has touched countless lives for generations is saying goodbye. She and her family have helped bring people together from all over the country. This Women's History Month, she's preparing for her final curtain call.

"She was only five years old when I started this," Thompson-Hill said of her daughter, Heather Strain.

Thompson-Hill is the director, along with her brother, Pastor A. Thomas Hill.

"A baby you've conceived and given birth to, and you've watched it grow, and now it's time to watch it leave the nest. So yeah, I get a little emotional," Thompson-Hill said.



She's in the final days of rehearsals for the Upon this Rock Passion Play.

"It's more than a play, it is an experience," Thompson-Hill said.



Thompson-Hill is celebrating 40 years of bringing churches and communities together by the busload to Indianapolis for sold-out shows.

"The faith-based community and those who really don't have a faith," she said.

This is the family's last hurrah.

"I'm proud," said Heather. "To see something last, to have it strengthen and to be able to know you have touched so many lives."

Heather reached out to 13News.

"This is a surprise, the second surprise. Had a surprise birthday party last weekend that I knew nothing about," Thompson-Hill said.

But there's still one more surprise, as Gov. Eric Holcomb awarded her and her brother with the Distinguished Hoosier Award.

"To everything there is a season and a purpose for everything under the heaven, and you have to know when your season is ended," Thompson-Hill said.



They will say goodbye this Easter weekend.

"We're final curtain, lights out, curtain in, fond farewell. That is our story. That's our song," said Thompson-Hill.

Tickets are on sale now for the Easter weekend performances at Pike Performing Arts Center.

Since this is the last year, they are having it professionally taped so audiences can enjoy the play for years to come.