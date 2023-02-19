4 killed in Spencer County crash

Four people from Holland, Indiana were killed Saturday evening in a crash on U.S. 231 in Spencer County, between Santa Claus and the Ohio River.

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. — Four people from southern Indiana were killed Saturday evening in a crash on U.S. 231 in Spencer County, between Santa Claus and the Ohio River.

The Spencer County Sheriff's Office identified the four dead as Michael Seger, 27, Fernanda Cruz Valencia, 23, Bernard Goeppner, 65 and Donna Cassidy, 60, all of Holland, Indiana.

Investigators said Seger was driving west on Spencer County 1000 North just before 6 p.m. when he ran through a stop sign at U.S. 231 and his Jeep Cherokee was hit by a northbound pickup truck driven by Christopher Allen, 56, of Fort Branch, Indiana.

Deputies found Allen's Toyota Tacoma on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of U.S. 231 and the Jeep on its side on the northbound side of U.S. 231.

Seger and three passengers in the Jeep were pronounced dead at the scene. Allen was treated for pain but not taken to the hospital.