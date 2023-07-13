4 injured in 2-vehicle Tippecanoe County crash

According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, a pickup truck was traveling south on North CR 750 East at SR 25 around 7:30 p.m. when it failed to yield for a flatbed truck hauling an unoccupied car that was traveling east on SR 25 just north of Buck Creek.

Police say there were four people in the pickup truck. One of the passengers was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second passenger was taken to an area hospital with severe injuries before being flown by helicopter to Indianapolis. The third passenger and the driver of the pickup were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.