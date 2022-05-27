39 million people expected to hit the road for the Memorial Day weekend

No matter what mode of transportation you take this holiday weekend, you're going to be paying more.

INDIANAPOLIS — You may be among the millions planning to be on the road this Memorial Day weekend.

Gas prices continue to be a headache, but perhaps not a roadblock for all, when it comes to those wanting to travel.

My future in-laws drove from Elba, NY to Indy this week - about 550 miles - spending about $80 on a tank of gas.

An aviation expert tells 13News airline tickets are getting slightly more expensive. It's also costing some airlines more to operate. It's part of the reason Delta Airlines announced it's cutting 100 flights a day beginning July 1 as they try to get back to a full-scale operation.

"Fuel is the number two biggest cost for airlines, and that's second just to staff, which they are short of. So it's a tough situation, especially with so many people who haven't necessarily traveled in a year of two, you know, looking to get out on the road," said David Slotnick, senior aviation reporter for The Points Guy.

And that means more crowded flights, crowded airports and more crowded roads.

"The airlines aren't really trying to keep any extra flights that aren't going to be full, that aren't going to be making money to pay for it. And that just means that there are fewer seats to re-accommodate people on. It's partly because of oil prices, but it's partly beyond that. It's just the whole nature of the demand right now," Slotnick said.

AAA predicts 39 million people will travel this holiday weekend, and 25% more people are traveling by air this year compared to last.