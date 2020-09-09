Man injured after falling 35 feet off wall near Indianapolis Zoo

The man told firefighters he was sitting on the wall and fell asleep before the fall. It is unclear why he was on the property or how long he had been there.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 36-year-old man is in serious condition after falling approximately 35 feet off the limestone wall along the walking path that borders the Indianapolis Zoo.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said a man called 911 around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday and told dispatch he fell from a cliff near the Indianapolis Zoo property and didn't know where he was.

First responders found the man just after midnight Wednesday on the ground in a wooded area.

He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition with serious but non life-threatening injuries.