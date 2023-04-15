317 Riders hosts basketball tournament to benefit Hawthorne Community Center

They recruited other bike clubs and neighbors for a charity basketball tournament.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis motorcycle club is trying to raise money for a local community center.

317 Ryders hosted a basketball competition Saturday to benefit Hawthorne Community Center.

They recruited other bike clubs and neighbors for the tournament.

Organizers say because the center also functions as a charter school, it means even more to lend a hand.

"We have kids who are actually getting educated here today while we're here playing basketball, and they're flowing in and out getting to see their community at work, helping them grow and develop," said Jimmie McMillian, 317 Ryders.

This isn't the first time the group has gotten involved in the community. They've also held voter registration drives and school supply giveaways for families in need.