30 years of Downtown Indy, Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS — The city is celebrating 30 years of impactful work by Downtown Indy, Inc.
All this week, there will be a celebration with interactive experiences.
People are encouraged to stop by SPARK on the Circle. They'll be able to grab a special birthday cupcake from the Container Café.
From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, take part in a Silent Book Club Meetup at SPARK followed by a social hour.
Then on Saturday, check out Indy’s DNA Residential Round-Up at SPARK. People will be treated to live entertainment, info booths from attractions and organizations, food and drink, and a chance for prizes and giveaways. To learn more about Indy's DNA, click here.