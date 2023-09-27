30 years of Downtown Indy, Inc.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, take part in a Silent Book Club Meetup at SPARK followed by a social hour.

INDIANAPOLIS — The city is celebrating 30 years of impactful work by Downtown Indy, Inc.

All this week, there will be a celebration with interactive experiences.

People are encouraged to stop by SPARK on the Circle. They'll be able to grab a special birthday cupcake from the Container Café.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, take part in a Silent Book Club Meetup at SPARK followed by a social hour.