3-year-old boy killed in Tippecanoe County crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a 3-year-old.

Police were called about a car into a tree in the 5100 block of Jackson Highway. When police arrived they found the boy had died from his injuries.

The woman driving, 24-year-old Grace Lescalleet, suffered serious injuries.

Police said the investigation shows Lescalleet went off the road while going around a curve on Jackson Highway, crashed through a fence, continued 300 more feet and then slammed into a tree.