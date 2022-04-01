3-year-old killed in Johnson County crash

Police said the crash happened on I-65 Tuesday morning.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A 3-year-old died Tuesday morning in a crash on I-65 in Johnson County.

Police said they received a call of a stalled car partially in the left lane of I-65 northbound near the 86-mile marker around 9:45 a.m.

As police were on the way, dispatchers began receiving numerous calls about a serious crash at the same location.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the child entrapped in a car seat in the back seat of a heavily damaged car.

Medics transported the child to the hospital where they later died.

Two adults went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the car had pulled to the left side of the roadway and stopped for unknown reasons. A northbound pick-up truck struck the rear end of the car.

The driver of the car and the driver of the pick-up truck both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.