3-year-old recovering after his uncle allegedly shot him and his father last week

Saturday, doctors told George Perez they didn't expect his son, Kingston, to survive his injuries. But now, the boy is making incredible strides in his recovery.

HOPE, Ind. — George Perez said he had five kids inside his house on Elm Street in Hope when he heard a knock on the door around 11:30 last Thursday night.

"I opened the door and, immediately, I get shot at," said Perez.

He knew it was his brother Robbie that pulled the trigger, firing through his front door.

Perez took two gunshots to the shoulder. His concern was for his 3-year-old son, Kingston, who was shot in the head.

While the two were airlifted to Indianapolis hospitals, police were searching for Robbie Perez. He was stopped by officers Friday morning, then police say he turned the gun on himself.

"I don't see my brother shooting himself over my injuries or my death," said Perez. "I do see him shooting himself over the fact that he hit his nephew on accident."

George said Robbie Perez remains at Eskenazi Hospital in a medical coma. On Wednesday, he was charged with attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery.

Perez has had a rocky relationship with his brother since a dispute 17 years ago, but never thought he would bring violence to his front door.

"No, not at my home, let's just put it that way," he said. "Do I think my brother is capable of something like this? Absolutely."

George said he saw his brother Robbie, a convicted felon, a month ago. He told George police nearly arrested him in the spring for shooting guns at his home.

"He should’ve never had guns and they knew that he did and didn’t do nothing about it and that’s what’s mind blowing to me," said Perez. "If they would’ve done something that day when they were called to his house, when he admitted to having them, maybe this would’ve never happened."

At Riley Hospital for Children, Perez and his family are hoping for a miraculous recovery. Saturday, doctors told Perez they didn't expect his son to survive his injuries. Now Wednesday, Perez said his son is still in critical condition, but making incredible strides in his recovery.

"Today is going to be the first day that we actually wake him up out of a coma," said Perez.

He said doctors won't know the extent of Kington's brain injuries until he's been downgraded from critical condition.