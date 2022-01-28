2 people seriously injured in 3-vehicle Madison County crash

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Friday on I-69 just west of Pendleton.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The Madison County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a Friday morning crash on Interstate 69 seriously injured two people.

Police responded to the three-vehicle accident near the 139 mile marker, just west of Pendleton, shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Two vans were in the emergency lane of the northbound side of the interstate – with the driver of one attempting to jump start the other – when a semi truck struck one of the vans, the sheriff's department said.

One of the drivers was apparently in between the vans at the time.

Drivers of both vans were seriously injured and taken to Indianapolis hospitals, police said. Both had severe leg injuries and multiple other fractures and one had internal injures.

The driver of the semi was not seriously injured and was being interviewed by police following the crash.