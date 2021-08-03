x
3 teens injured in I-65 crash on Indy's near southeast side

An Indiana State Police spokesperson said the 17-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger were both ejected from the vehicle and are in critical condition.
Police told 13News the white vehicle went through the embankment on I-65 and came to a stop down below on East Bradbury Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three teens are in the hospital after a crash on Interstate 65 on the near southeast side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. near the Raymond Street exit. Police told 13News a white vehicle and a truck collided and caused the white vehicle to go over the embankment onto East Bradbury Avenue below I-65.

Police said the white vehicle went through the embankment on I-65 north, near the Raymond Street exit, and came to a stop down below on East Bradbury Avenue.

An Indiana State Police spokesperson said the 17-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger were both ejected from the vehicle and are in critical condition. The ISP spokesperson also said an 11-year-old passenger was entrapped in the vehicle, but their condition is not known at this time.

All three teens were taken to local hospitals.

Two lanes of I-65 north are still blocked in that area as of 10:25 a.m.

