3 teens injured in I-65 crash on Indy's near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three teens are in the hospital after a crash on Interstate 65 on the near southeast side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.
The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. near the Raymond Street exit. Police told 13News a white vehicle and a truck collided and caused the white vehicle to go over the embankment onto East Bradbury Avenue below I-65.
An Indiana State Police spokesperson said the 17-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger were both ejected from the vehicle and are in critical condition. The ISP spokesperson also said an 11-year-old passenger was entrapped in the vehicle, but their condition is not known at this time.
All three teens were taken to local hospitals.
Two lanes of I-65 north are still blocked in that area as of 10:25 a.m.
