3 teens found dead in northern Indiana

Police said they found the teens in a car on a property Sunday afternoon.
Credit: WTHR

ETNA GREEN, Ind. — Police found three teenagers dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County

Indiana State Police said the teens were found on a property near Etna Green around 3 p.m.

The Kosciusko County Coroner's Office identified the teens as 18-year-old Robert Bontrager, of Rome City, Indiana; 16-year-old Karen Miller, of Topeka, Indiana; and 16-year-old Nathan Yoder, of Topeka, Indiana.

The Kosciusko County Coroner's Office said it appears they died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Toxicology results are still pending.

