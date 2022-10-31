3 teens found dead in northern Indiana

ETNA GREEN, Ind. — Police found three teenagers dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County.
Indiana State Police said the teens were found on a property near Etna Green around 3 p.m.
The Kosciusko County Coroner's Office identified the teens as 18-year-old Robert Bontrager, of Rome City, Indiana; 16-year-old Karen Miller, of Topeka, Indiana; and 16-year-old Nathan Yoder, of Topeka, Indiana.
The Kosciusko County Coroner's Office said it appears they died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Toxicology results are still pending.