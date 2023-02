Fire crews responded to a house in the 8000 block of Lake Tree Lane, near West Stop 11 and Railroad roads, shortly after 7 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were taken to the hospital after a house fire on Indianapolis' south side Sunday evening.

Fire crews responded to a house in the 8000 block of Lake Tree Lane, near West Stop 11 and Railroad roads, shortly after 7 p.m. for a report of a fire.

Officials told 13News that the fire was confined to one room in the house. Three residents were taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.