3 suspects sought in connection with Westfield jewelry store smash & grab

Police provided a photo of a Jeep Grand Cherokee suspected to have been involved in the Wednesday theft

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Police are looking for three suspects in connection with a "smash and grab" theft at a Westfield jewelry store Wednesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. at Moyer Fine Jewelers, 14727 Thatcher Lane, which is near U.S. 31 and 146th Street.

According to a police department spokesperson, officers were sent to the store on a report of a robbery in progress. When police arrived, they determined it was actually a "smash and grab" theft.

Police said three suspects entered the store wearing face masks and black hoodies. Two of the suspects broke into glass jewelry cases while the third held the door.

Some of the items taken include precious stones and watches.

The suspects fled in a dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee with Illinois license plate DH31399.

No one was injured.

If you have information regarding this crime, call the Hamilton County Communications Center at 317-773-1300.

An anonymous tip can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.