Police investigate after 3 found dead in Connersville

First responders found 51-year-old Joseph Counceller, 46-year-old Brian Collins, and 50-year-old Patrick White, all of Connersville, unresponsive on Saturday night.

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people were found dead in east central Indiana.

Connersville first responders were called to a report of three people who were unresponsive in the 2100 block of Whitewater Boulevard on Saturday night.

When they arrived at around 9 p.m., first responders found 51-year-old Joseph Counceller, 46-year-old Brian Collins, and 50-year-old Patrick White, all of Connersville, unresponsive. Medics determined all three had died, according to the Connersville Police Department.

Detectives have taken up the case. On Monday, Sgt. Clint Brown, of the Connersville Police Department, said officers suspected drug use may have been involved. However, their official causes of death will be confirmed after an autopsy is conducted by the Fayette County Coroner's Office.