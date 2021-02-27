x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local News

3 minors injured in Miami County house fire

Officials say three minors were injured in the fire and transported to local hospitals.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Three minors were injured in a house fire Saturday morning in Miami County, according to the sheriff's office. 

Around 10:45 a.m., firefighters and emergency crews were called to a fire in the 1300 block of East County Road 1300 South. 

Officials say three minors were injured in the fire and transported to local hospitals.

Their conditions were not released. No other information was currently available. 

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as more information is released. 

Related Articles