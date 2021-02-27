3 minors injured in Miami County house fire

Officials say three minors were injured in the fire and transported to local hospitals.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Three minors were injured in a house fire Saturday morning in Miami County, according to the sheriff's office.

Around 10:45 a.m., firefighters and emergency crews were called to a fire in the 1300 block of East County Road 1300 South.

Their conditions were not released. No other information was currently available.