3 men charged in deadly duck boat accident that killed 9 family members from Indianapolis

The charges were filed against the captain, the general manager and the manager on duty the day of the accident.

INDIANAPOLIS — A prosecutor in Missouri filed 63 felony charges against three employees of a tourist boat that sank on a Missouri lake in 2018, killing 17 people — nine of who were from Indianapolis.

According to the Associated Press, the charges were filed in Stone County, Missouri, against the captain, the general manager and the manager on duty the day of the accident for the Ride the Ducks attraction on Table Rock Lake near Branson.

NBC affiliate KSDK reports the probable cause statement says the employees were negligent in allowing the boat to go out on the lake during a severe thunderstorm warning.

The charges against captain Kenneth Scott McKee, of Verona, general manager Curtis Lanham, of Galena, and manager on duty Charles Baltzell, of Kirbyville, came seven months after a federal judge dismissed charges filed by federal prosecutors, concluding that they did not have jurisdiction.

McKee faces 29 charges, including 17 charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. An affidavit from a Missouri Highway Patrol sergeant accuses him of failing to exercise his duties as a licensed captain by taking his amphibious vehicle onto the lake during a thunderstorm.

Baltzell and Lanham face 17 charges each of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of failing communicate weather conditions and failing to cease operations during a severe thunderstorm warning.