3 Marion Police K-9s to receive donation of body armor

MARION, Ind. — Three Marion Police K-9s will soon be protected by new bullet- and stab-protective vests, thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc.

The organization is a nonprofit group that aims to provide protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs throughout the U.S. Since the charity was founded in 2009, it's gifted more than 4,000 vests to police dogs in all 50 U.S. states — an investment worth nearly $7 million.

The vests will be gifted to K-9s Kurt, Quill and Czarny. Kurt's vest is being sponsored by Kay Kendall of Seattle, Washington.

Delivery of the vests is expected within eight to 10 weeks, Marion Police said. Each vest has a value of roughly $2,000 and weighs an average of four to five pounds.