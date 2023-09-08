3-legged Indiana pup competing for title of ‘World’s Cutest Rescue Dog’

The Mishawaka pup, Ducky, is already in "People" magazine competing for the title of "World's Cutest Rescue Dog."

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — One Indiana puppy is getting some national stardom from "People" magazine.

The Mishawaka pup, Ducky, is already in the magazine competing for the title of "World's Cutest Rescue Dog."

Ducky ended up at a Kentucky shelter after his leg was badly injured from Vaseline wrapped tightly in duct tape.

Loni Oehlwein became the dog's foster mom when he got to Indiana, according to NBC affiliate WNDU.

"He had surgery pretty quickly afterwards, and he just kind of fit right in," Oehlwein said. "He's really sweet, and he had to rest a lot. I kind of took him to work with me a little bit."

Ducky was later adopted by Maria Waltersdorf, and his damaged limb was removed by veterinary surgeons just last week. She is now on a mission to make her adorable pup a celebrity.

"I am a crazy dog mom, and anytime I have a chance to tell his story, I do," Waltersdorf said. "And I had just seen on Facebook: enter your dog to be 'People' magazine's 'World's Cutestest Rescue Dog.'"

PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest has found its ten furry finalists — and we need your help choosing a winner! Vote now: peoplem.ag/3EcOKtH Posted by People on Friday, August 25, 2023

Nearly 7,500 other dog owners did the same thing. Ducky's owner, though, is undaunted by the competition.

“Look at his face. I think he’s the world’s cutest rescue dog,” Waltersdorf said. “I think a lot of people do.”

To vote for Ducky as the "World's Cutest Rescue Dog," click here. Voting is open through Sept. 22, and the three dogs with the most votes will move on to the final round.