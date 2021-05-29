3 killed in Delaware County crash

ISP said a married couple from Muncie and the driver of another vehicle died in a crash on State Road 67 north of County Road 600 West on Saturday.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Indiana — Three people died in a crash in Delaware County Saturday morning.

Delaware County first responders began receiving calls reporting the crash at around 9:40 a.m. Authorities were told there was a two-vehicle crash on State Road 67 north of County Road 600 West, in which three people died.

According to Indiana State Police, a maroon 2010 Ford Flex was traveling northbound on State Road 67 Saturday morning. At the same time, Benjamin Roger Wilber, 64, and his wife Brenda Kay Wilber, 68, both of Muncie, were traveling southbound on State Road 67.

The Ford Flex crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lane where it struck the Wilber’s pickup truck.

ISP said the driver of the Ford Flex was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Both Benjamin and Brenda Wilber were wearing seatbelts, however, ISP said they were unable to survive the injuries they suffered in the crash. All three were pronounced dead at the scene by the Delaware County Coroner.

Indiana State Police are still attempting to locate and notify the family members of the person who was driving the Ford Flex. Anyone with information that may help investigators is being encouraged to call the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post at (765)778-2121.