3 killed, 8 wounded in weekend violence across Indianapolis

From Irvington to the west side of Indianapolis, the violence happened in neighborhoods all across the city.

INDIANAPOLIS — It was another violent weekend in Indianapolis with three people killed and eight others injured in several shootings and stabbings between Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday: 1 dead, 6 injured

A man was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday in what officers believed to have been an attempted robbery. It happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of East Washington Street and South Pennsylvania Street. Police said the man had two stab wounds and was in good condition. He was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

In the hours prior to that stabbing on Sunday, one person was stabbed to death and another was critically injured in a shooting. In total, the violence left one person dead Sunday and six people injured Sunday.

The first incident, police said, happened on the near southeast side of Indianapolis at 1:30 a.m.

Police say a woman was shot on East Raymond Street near the intersection with South State Avenue and a few blocks east of the ramp from East Raymond Street to I-65. She was said to be "awake and breathing."

A police report says a 31-year-old man was arrested in the shooting. He's accused of battery-serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and unlawful carry of a handgun-prior felony in the last 15 years.

At 3:20 a.m., a police report shows a person was stabbed on the northwest side of Indianapolis near the intersection of North High School Road and West 46th Street. Police didn't provide a condition for the person stabbed, but the report said the victim was a man.

Police arrested a 36-year-old woman on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a prior conviction (battery/strangulation) and battery with a deadly weapon.

A man was fatally stabbed at 10:20 a.m. on the far east side of Indianapolis in the 11000 block of Whistler Drive near the intersection of 21st Street and German Church Road.

The man, whose identity has not been shared, was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

Two hours later, at 12:25 p.m., a man was critically injured when he was shot by someone he knew on the northeast side of Indianapolis, near the intersections of 42nd Street and North German Church Road.

A police report says the suspect shot the man at least once in the groin region and then drove away.

Minutes after that, at 12:27 p.m., a man was shot and a woman was battered on the near north side of the city in the 1300 block of North Delaware Street. Police say the man is "awake and breathing."

Detectives arrested 21-year-old Tyquan Kyle-Smith and 29-year-old Honesty Rady for their alleged roles in this incident. Smith was arrested for possession of a handgun by a felon, battery with a deadly weapon, and battery. Rady was arrested for felony intimidation.

At 7:30 p.m., a person was shot in the 5700 block of Tansy Court on the southeast side of the city. Police say the person who was shot is "awake and breathing."

Saturday: 2 dead, 2 injured

This weekend's violence began not long after the clock struck midnight Saturday morning. The first incident happened at 12:35 a.m., when a man was killed in a shooting inside a convenience store on the city's west side.

At 1:40 a.m., police were called to another shooting. This time on the east side of the city in the 7800 block of Palawan Drive. The woman injured in this shooting was said to be "awake and breathing."

A person was stabbed just after 5:30 p.m. on the near east side of the city in the 1000 block of North Lasalle Street. The police report didn't give a condition on the person who was stabbed.

And just before 10:30 p.m., a juvenile was shot in Irvington.

The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Lowell Avenue, near the intersection of North Ritter Avenue and Washington Street.