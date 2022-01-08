3 killed, 1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Clay County

The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 8 on I-70 westbound.

CLAY CITY, Ind — Three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Clay County on Saturday afternoon.

Indiana State Police troopers responded to the crash along Interstate 70 westbound near the 24 mile marker shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 8.

A preliminary crash investigation by ISP revealed that Glen A. Jackson, 58, was driving westbound on I-70 when, due to icy road conditions, he lost control of the vehicle. The car traveled off the interstate and rolled several times before hitting a tree and coming to a stop.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Glen A. Jackson, Rose M. Jackson, 57, and Amber Johnson, 35, all of New Madrid, Missouri, were identified by ISP as the victims.

One juvenile was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.