3 juveniles hospitalized after their car was struck by gunfire

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Three juveniles were hospitalized early Sunday morning after the car they were in was struck by gunfire in Lake County.

Indiana State Police said troopers were called at around midnight to a report of a car struck by gunfire on Interstate 80/94 westbound at the 6.2-mile marker, which is east of Burr Street.

Troopers arrived to find a Dodge Charger that had been struck multiple times by gunfire. Inside the car were five people, three of which were juveniles who had been shot.

The juveniles were taken to area hospitals for treatment and one of the juveniles was later flown to Chicago for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The victims had reportedly left a party in Gary when they were met by gunfire on I-80/94. Detectives from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and are actively investigating.