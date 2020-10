According to an IU spokesperson, the fraternities violated public health regulations.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University continues cracking down on Greek organizations that are putting students at risk of spreading COVID-19.

IU served three fraternities with cease and desist orders Wednesday for "violating public health regulations and restrictions," according to an IU spokesperson.

Sigma Phi Epsilon, Lambda Sigma Upsilon and Omega Phi Beta are currently under investigation for the violations.