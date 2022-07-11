3 injured in serious Morgan County crash

Two women were flown from the crash scene to Indianapolis for treatment of their injuries.

CENTERTON, Indiana — Three people were injured early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on State Road 67 near Centerton in Morgan County.

According to the Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department, two women and a man were in the car when it went off the road near Herath Lane shortly before 4:15 a.m.

A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were both ejected from the car as it landed nose-down against a tree in a ravine.

A third woman was trapped in the car and crews had to cut her out. She was flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition.

The 18-year-old woman who was ejected and located at a nearby residence was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis in serious condition.

The 19-year-old man was taken by ambulance to IU Health Methodist Hospital in serious condition.

Authorities have not shared their names.

According to the sheriff's office, all are expected to survive their injuries.

Accident investigators have not released why the car left the road. Alcoholic beverages are being investigated as a contributing factor.

Emergency crews from Mooresville, Brown Township, Madison Township and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office all assisted in the investigation.