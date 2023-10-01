Baby, 2 others injured in Miami County crash

Kristy Berggren and two of her passengers, 8-month-old Gunner Berggren and 5-year-old Lilliana Stroud, were all injured.

PERU, Ind. — A baby was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Miami County. An adult and another child were also taken to the hospital after the crash at around 8 a.m. on Old U.S. 31 at Miami County Road 1000 North.

Indiana State Police say 31-year-old Kristy Berggren, of Macy, Indiana, was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander west on County Road 1000 North.

She stopped at a stop sign at Old U.S. 31 and then continued into the intersection and hit the passenger side of a Ford F-250 that had the right of way and wasn't required to stop.

Berggren and two of her passengers, 8-month-old Gunner Berggren and 5-year-old Lilliana Stroud, were all injured.

ISP Captian Jeremy Kelley was among the first officers on the scene. When he arrived, Gunner was not breathing and didn't have a pulse. State police said Kelly and good Samaritans gave the baby CPR until he regained a pulse. Then Gunner was taken to a South Bend hospital.

Berggren was taken to Dukes Memorial Hospital and then transported to a South Bend hospital for further treatment of a neck injury.

Lilliana was taken to Dukes Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck that was hit was not injured.