INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after three people were hurt in a west side apartment fire.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 6000 block of Beachview Drive, which is near West 10th Street and I-465.

A fire department spokesperson said three people were treated for injuries apparently received when jumping from an apartment to escape the fire.

The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.