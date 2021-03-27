3 hurt in house fire on Indy's east side

One person was listed in critical condition and two others in serious condition from Saturday's fire on Brookside Parkway South Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured in a double residence fire near Brookside Park on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Rita Reith confirmed one person was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and two others were listed in serious condition.

Their identities were not shared, but Reith said all are adults, and all were already out of the house at 3209 Brookside Parkway So. Drive when firefighters arrived around 11:20 a.m.

Heavy smoke was showing on the east side of the house, and fire damaged the exterior a neighbor's house before firefighters were able to get the fire under control at 11:40 a.m.

Investigators are working to determine a cause.

