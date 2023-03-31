3 hurt, 1 critically, in fire at west Indianapolis home

It happened early Friday morning in a mobile home community near 10th Street and Raceway Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured early Friday in a mobile home fire on Indianapolis' west side.

One of the victims is in critical condition.

The fire was reported just after midnight on Rushmore Boulevard East Drive, near West 10th Street and Raceway Road.

Wayne Township Fire Department Capt. Eric Banister said the home was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

Firefighters rescued two people from inside. A third person was able to exit the residence on their own.

Bannister said one of the victims was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The other two are being treated for minor injuries. Several animals died in the fire as well, he said.

The fire may have caused some damage to adjacent trailers but crews are still evaluating, the spokesperson said.