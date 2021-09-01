3 firefighters injured at Indy house fire with 'hoarder' conditions

Firefighters took a defensive stance at an overnight fire on Indy's northwest side because they could not make their way into the house.

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters had to take a defensive stance at an overnight fire on the northwest side of Indianapolis because they could not make their way into the house due to "extreme hoarder" conditions.

The fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Rader St. west of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

The Indianapolis Fire Department commander had to call for defensive operations after heavy fire and the hoarder-like conditions made entry into the house nearly impossible for firefighters.

Three firefighters were slightly injured, according to a tweet from IFD.

The woman living at the house told firefighters she was using the front porch as a fireplace to stay warm and the fire got out of control. She was not hurt and there was nobody else in the house.

Eventually, firefighters were able to get the fire under control and extinguished, but it took more than an hour.

