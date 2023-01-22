3 killed in Sunday morning Owen County house fire

Further tests will be required to identify the three victims. Foul play is not suspected.

PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — Three people died in an early morning house fire in the southwest Indiana town of Patricksburg Sunday, according to the Owen County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have not yet identified the bodies of those three victims.

Shortly after 5:10 a.m., a structure fire was reported at 10377 Prichards Street in Patricksburg. Fire crews from the Patricksburg Volunteer Fire Department and the Owen Valley Station 4 Fire Territory responded to the scene, along with Owen County sheriff's deputies. By the time they arrived, the house was fully engulfed and its structural integrity was compromised.

The 911 caller said there were three people living there, but did not know if they were inside the house. The State Fire Marshall’s Office was called to investigate the cause of the fire and found the three bodies inside the house.

Further tests will be required to identify the remains and determine a cause of death. Foul play is not suspected at this time.