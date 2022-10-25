x
3 children injured in Miami County crash

Three kids ages 8-14 are in the hospital as a result of the crash.
Credit: Adobe Stock/vmargineanu

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Three children are in the hospital after a two-car crash in Miami County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 850 South and County Road 300 East.

Indiana State Police said 18-year-old David Gabrys was driving a 2004 Cadillac SRX westbound on CR 850 South when he stopped at a stop sign, then drove into the intersection and hit a 2007 Saturn that was going southbound. The Saturn, which had the right of way, rolled at least once and a 12-year-old in the front passenger's seat was ejected.

The 12-year-old, along with an 8-year-old who was in the back seat of the Saturn, were airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after the crash.

A 14-year-old, who was a passenger in the Cadillac, was transported to a local hospital with neck pain.

Neither of the drivers were injured. Police said no one inside the Saturn was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected of contributing to the crash.

