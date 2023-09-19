27-year-old bicyclist killed in Anderson crash

The crash happened Monday shortly before 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of University Boulevard and Scatterfield Road.

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday night.

Shortly before 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 18, officers responded to a report of a crash between a car and a bicycle near the intersection of University Boulevard and Scatterfield Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 29-year-old man was driving a car northbound and crashed into a bicyclist, later identified as 27-year-old Selena Lorenzana, who was going east through the intersection.

Lorenzana was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man driving the car called 911 and is fully cooperating with the investigation.